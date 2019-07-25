ONE of the biggest one-day shows in the country takes place on Tuesday.

The 153rd Ryedale Show, which is based at Welburn Park, Kirkbymoorside, brings together the farming community, as well as providing a fun day out for all the family.

This year’s event sees record entries across the board, however the pig classes have had to be cancelled because of possible disease concerns.

The main sponsors of the show for the past few years has been Ryedale Auctioneers of Kirkbymoorside.

Owner Angus Ashworth said: “We jumped at the opportunity to support the show which has always been a big part of my life, and we hope to continue for many years to come.

“It is a part of the lifeblood of the rural community and is a great showcase for Ryedale as a whole.”

Alongside the livestock, horse and produce classes across the eight rings at the show, other attractions include a section for vintage machinery, fur and feather, a WI marquee and a Yorkshire Countrywomen’s Association section.

The children’s section has 480 entries this year, which also sees the return of last year’s new “meal in a wheelbarrow” class for schools by popular demand.

In this class, schools are invited to

fill a barrow with home-grown produce, this year with the theme “around the world”.

This year’s joint show presidents are Frederick and Jane Fairburn, who farm at Rievaulx. The couple have particularly strong links to the event, with Frederick’s father being involved for many years and their son, Richard, being the current chairman.

Frederick said: “The show is our shop window for the rural community.

“I am usually showing cattle or stewarding cattle, but this year will be an opportunity for Jane and I to spend the morning seeing much more and visiting every section.

“It will be good to be able to visit the produce section, for example, and to see all the trade stands.”

Tickets for the show are available online at ryedaleshow.co.uk and are priced £10 for adults, £5 for children aged five to 16 and free for under fives. Family tickets are also available at £30.