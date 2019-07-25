DAILY activities are being offered at an attraction near York to keep children entertained over the summer.
Staff at Beningbrough Hall, north of York, have put together a calendar of events for youngsters, with the opportunity pick up a trowel and learn new skills with the garden experts on Mondays.
Every Tuesday in August brings the opportunity to join in with bug busting and find out how they keep the bugs at bay at Beningbrough.
On both Wednesdays and Fridays children can get creative with ‘artrageous’ workshops, taking inspiration from the surroundings.
Following Yorkshire Day on August 3 and 4, the hall will host a flat cap trail, sport and art activities. On August 17 and 18 there's an opportunity to learn more about the role of a bee keeper.
Entry is free to National Trust members and under-fives.