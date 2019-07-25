PUPILS from a primary school will leave a lasting legacy at a new homes development.

George Beaumont and Lola Sibley, of Boroughbridge Primary, were the winners of an art competition hosted by Miller Homes.

Their artwork will take pride of place in the showhomes at the house builder’s Milby Grange development in Boroughbridge, where visitors will be able to see their creations.

Sales manager Natalie Moores, said: “The artwork created by the children for our competition was amazing and we really were spoilt for choice when deciding who our winners should be.

“However, the pieces by George and Lola both caught the eyes of all the judges and they really were deserving winners.”

Both pieces were inspired by what the children thought of as home, and depicts houses wotj blue skies and rolling hills.

George and Lola each received a W H Smith book voucher as a prize as well as being given the honour of visiting the showhomes prior to the official launch to see their artwork there before anyone else.

Natalie said: “When we open a new development it’s not just about building the homes. “It’s about engaging with the community and developing the area for future generations and bringing much needed homes to towns and villages. We are so proud to display George and Lola’s artwork for the entire duration of the development so that all our visitors to site can enjoy them.”