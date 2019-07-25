Recently, while cleaning out the fridge, I unfortunately broke one of the plastic shelves in the door.

I had bought the fridge from Herbert Todd’s, where I have always received excellent service. When I turned up with the broken shelf, the gentleman said they didn’t carry any in stock but that they had several old fridges in the yard. He went to see if they had a replacement, returning with a second hand shelf. He refused payment, so I put a donation in a charity box.