Project Management Msc

The York St John MSc Project Management is offered in collaboration with 2020 Project Management, and is available to study by flexible online delivery, with optional annual workshops where you will have the opportunity to meet your fellow students and work collaboratively on project scenarios.

Study options include one-year full-time; two-year fast-track and three-year structured part-time, each allowing you to fit study around work and home life commitments.

The course has been designed for project professionals working in all sectors and industries, ranging from construction, engineering, to financial, pharmaceutical, IT, oil and gas. Offering a blend of theory and practical application, the course is delivered by academic staff with insight from experienced practitioners.

You will study six taught modules, focusing on the key principles, tools and techniques of project management, as well as newly emerging trends. The final Capstone Project provides an opportunity to examine an issue of your choice, either through academic dissertation or applied consultancy.

Exemptions may be available in recognition of prior project experience and certified learning for selected taught modules.

The course has a strong focus on professional competencies and ongoing development (CPD). In addition, you will have the opportunity to study for recognised professional qualifications (APM/PMI/PRINCE2) to further enhance your career progression.

Enquire now to register your interest and take your career to the next level.

Next intake: January 2020

www.yorksj.ac.uk/mscprojectmanagement

For further information contact the Course Leader, Alison Lawman, on a.lawman@yorksj.ac.uk

The Data Science Degree Apprenticeship with York St John University

Data Science is one of the most exciting and eye-opening fields of study in the world today, and the York St John University Degree Apprenticeship is one of the first of its kind in the country.

It develops multi-skilled, multi-disciplined data scientists through a programme that helps enhance technical skills, alongside broader business skills, such as consultancy, communication and complex problem solving.

The advanced analysis of data belonging to complex systems and organisations means data scientists can see patterns and trends in human behaviour on a scale, and with a level of accuracy, we could not have contemplated in the past.

From analysing customer behaviour, to finding new markets, understanding changing trends, or assessing organisational performance - data scientists have the knowledge at their fingertips to make exciting change happen, helping their companies to be more agile, interesting and effective.

All our Degree Apprenticeships are designed in partnership with industry, which means we offer the content and flexibility that modern organisations are looking for, supported by cutting-edge academic expertise.

Apprentices learn as they earn, combining employment with designated time for university-based study. On completion, learners will achieve a BSc (Hons) Data Science, and graduate at York Minster.

A growing number of national and international companies are choosing to work with York St John University to explore how Data Science Degree Apprenticeships can transform their workforce talent profile, and ultimately enhance their business.

Whether you’ve yet to make the most of your Apprenticeship Levy, or you’re looking to take the next steps to develop your workforce, speak to us about the way a Data Science Degree Apprenticeship could release your business potential.

Jo Burgess, Head of Apprenticeships, says: “We love working with companies that are passionate about developing their people. Degree Apprenticeships are a great way to bring learning and earning together.”

www.yorksj.ac.uk

Email: apprenticeships@yorksj.ac.uk

Talk to us: 01904 876603