A YORK funeral director will occupy new premises from the beginning of August, where she will continue to offer a caring and professional service for families in their time of need.

Hayley Owen – a fully-qualified lady funeral director, undertaker and embalmer – is moving in the same road, from 137 Boroughbridge Road to her new, larger site at 169-171.

Hayley found her calling, when, as a teenager, she did some work experience with a funeral director. She began studying at the Yorkshire School of Embalming and, after four years, she passed all her exams to become a qualified embalmer. She continued her training in Norfolk where, after another four years, she became a fully qualified funeral director.

Hayley opened her own small independent business in York in December 2015. Shortly afterwards, she was honoured to become chairwoman of the Yorkshire division of the British Institute of Embalmers, a post she held for a year.

Since then, Hayley has built up the business and arranged hundreds of burials and cremations - often working seven days a week - and going to go to great lengths to give families exactly what they want for a loved one's funeral.

She is happy to discuss arrangements in the comfort of your own home, or in the office, and can take care of everything, from a simple cremation to a burial at sea; from the more traditional to 'green' and bespoke, involving the likes of horse-drawn carriages and motorcycle hearses.

The National Association of Funeral Directors believes that Perfect Choice Funeral Plans are the most robust and professionally managed pre-payment funeral plans available, and are also a service that Hayley can also advise on.

Please feel free to search for a funeral director who suits your needs, but please be aware, not all funeral directors are qualified.

Unfortunately, in this country, there are no regulations or restrictions on who can conduct a funeral. Anyone can set themselves up in business, so please check this before you choose a funeral director. Ask to see their qualifications.

Finally, feel free to look at Hayley’s Google, Funeral Zone, and Facebook reviews, and see what previous families have said about her services.

Please feel free to call or pop in any time if you feel Hayley can help, in any way, during your time of need.

www.yorkfunerals.uk

Telephone: 01904 792525

From August: 169 - 171 Boroughbridge Road, York, Y026 4LN