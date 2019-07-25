During the 50th anniversary celebrations of mankind’s greatest achievement, Boris Johnson likened the moon landings to Britain’s attempts at leaving the EU’s orbit.
What this unelected Prime Minister left out was President Kennedy saying: “We do these things not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” None of the main supporters of Britain leaving Europe were ever as honest.
Leaving is hard and, unlike Neil Armstrong and his crew, we are woefully under-prepared. This has resulted in job losses as businesses try to deal with the uncertainty, and years of our government not concentrating on the problems our country still has with housing, education or our NHS. Little wonder that polls show that more and more people regret voting to leave, and want the chance to remain.
The new Prime Minster, who has been voted in by fewer than 100,000 party members, can get rid of the uncertainty, concentrate on Britain’s real problems, and show real leadership with one stroke - by letting the people of Britain vote on his deal, or to stay with Europe.
James Blanchard,
York Liberal Democrats,
Curzon Terrace, York
Time for a celebratory drink. Cheers, Boris!
Everyone should retire to the pub for a celebratory drink. Boris ‘Optimistic’ Johnson is in No 10, Phillip ‘Mournful’ Hammond no longer in No 11. Cheers!
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
