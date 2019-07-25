RAIL passengers on the York-London line are facing nightmare journeys today as record-breaking temperatures sparked train cancellations and delays.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 39C today in the capital, and 33C - or 92F- in York, on the hottest day of the year so far.

Steel rail temperatures could top 50C, putting them at risk of buckling, and speed restrictions are being imposed between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, resulting in extended journey times for those trains which are running, and LNER is urging people not to travel at all unless its absolutely necessary.

Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience the forecast record-breaking high temperatures will inevitably cause.

"Tickets for Thursday will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”

Rob McIntosh, managing director of Network Rail Eastern, said: “Passenger safety will always be our number one priority. And with forecasts of unprecedented temperatures, we have to take action to keep people safe.

“Reducing speed limits will mean fewer services and busier trains on our main routes into and out of London.

“So I’d like to ask all passengers to think about whether their journey is really necessary and, if it is, to make sure they plan well ahead.

“I’m sorry for the disruption this will cause, but it is essential to maintain the safety of the travelling public.”

It is hoped services will return to normal tomorrow, with temperatures forecast to drop.