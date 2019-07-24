A SURGEON in York is trekking across his homeland to help fund a safe environment where children can pursue their studies.

Gabriele Di Benedetto, 38, from Sicily, who has been working as a bowel cancer surgeon in York since April is planning to walk 160 kilometres in a bid to raise £5,000 for the City Council of Palermo. The aim is to provide two bursaries to help underprivileged children to complete their studies.

He said that, having grown up in the district, he witnessed the presence of the Mafia and gang violence that often appealed to young children and adults - preventing them from fulfilling their education.

He said: “It was in October, during one of my trips home, that I felt compelled to help my people.

“Whilst I was there, Claudio Fava, president of the commission in Sicily, received an envelope with a bullet.

“He has been in conflict with the group over the past couple of years in a bid to help Sicily become a safer place for children to grow up.

“I frequently think about class mates of mine and children of destitute families, who had to drop off from school to go to work for these gangs.

“So I came up with this idea, to do something harsh, long and painful in the name of Claudio Fava and his father Pippo Fava.

“The money I raise will help create bursaries awarded by the City Council of Palermo to promising children to continue their studies.

“My hope is to inspire other people to do the same and, in doing so, reduce the level of violence in the area.”

Gabriele added that he will be completing the Magna Via Francigena walk - famous in Italy - with another surgeon at York Hospital, Stevan Stojkovic, and his 15-year-old son Josh.

The trio are due to set off from Palermo on August 25, with the route expected to take about a week to complete before finishing in Agrigento, Sicily.

He said: “It is quite a gruelling journey with a variety of terrains but our inspiration to help Palermo Council and children across Sicily will help spur us on.”

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/a-piedi-attraverso-la-sicilia-sicily-on-foot