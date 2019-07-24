NINE public phone booths are set to be removed from sites across the city.

BT has submitted planning applications for the payphones to be disconnected as part of their removal programme.

Applications have been submitted for the removal of two phone boxes on Tadcaster Road as well as ones on Front Street and Green Lane in Acomb, Foxwood Lane, Wain’s Grove, St Wilfrid’s Road in Strensall, Horseman Drive in Copmanthorpe and the phone booth outside the Fox Inn in Stockton on the Forest.

A statement from BT says a consultation on plans to remove the phone boxes will end on September 16.

It adds: “The consultation process gives your local communities the opportunity to adopt a traditional red ‘heritage’ phone box and make them an asset that local people can enjoy.

“It’s really simple to do and it costs just £1.

“Overall use of payphones has declined by more than 90 per cent in the last decade and the need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time, with at least 98 per cent of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage.

“This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or coverage from your own mobile provider.”

Documents show that, of the nine payphones, the one on Foxwood Lane was used most frequently - with 281 calls made from the booth last year.

Under BT’s scheme to adopt a kiosk, communities have turned phone boxes into miniature libraries, defibrillator cabinets, tiny art galleries and even little coffee shops.

The red phone box in Bootham, near the junction with Grosvenor Terrace, could also be removed.

A notice on the booth says the phone box is not being used sufficiently and BT are proposing to get rid of it. But a planning application has not yet been submitted for the removal.

A number of historic phone boxes in the city are listed, including the nearby booth next to St Mary’s Tower at the top of Marygate which dates back to the 1930s and is Grade II-listed.

There are three other listed phone booths in the city.

For more information about adopting a phone box visit bt.com/adopt.