HALF of City of York Council’s properties have been lost to the right to buy scheme.

The authority used to own about 14,000 homes but that number has dropped to about 7,500, a council meeting heard.

But the houses built under the authority's new homebuilding programme will not be sold for less than they cost to build.

Cllr Denise Craghill, speaking at a meeting of the housing committee, said: “The housing market in York means that the right to buy can offer people an enormous discount - a very reasonable price for a property - whereas in some other areas of the country that discrepancy between what you might get with the right to buy and that local housing market may not be as great.”

Tom Brittain, the council’s assistant director for housing, said much of the authority’s stock had been lost through right to buy.

But he added: “The right to buy rules mean that the properties that we are now building, we will be able to reserve the price on those properties for the first 15 years, whereby we will be able to recover our costs.

“So if a house costs £150,000 to build we will not be selling that house for less than £150,000. So while there is a risk that people will buy those homes they will not get the discount that they might get on a house that was built in 1950.”