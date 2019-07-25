MOXY, York’s newest hotel, opens today – and promises to cater for city residents as well as guests.

The 118-room hotel at Peasholme Green has a bar, cafe, games area and workstations that can be shared by locals too.

One of just seven in the UK, Moxy aims to put fun at the heart of hotel stays, says spokesperson Anne Laeremans.

Its social media campaign promotes images of 20 and 30-somethings enjoying themselves, often drinking.

The first post reads: “What happens in Moxy, stays in Moxy” under an image of a businessman in a lift with a couple kissing. Under its licensing agreement, the hotel will have to deploy bouncers on race days.

Anne said: “If you like to play, relax, have a bit of fun, we are the hotel for you.” However, she stressed it would not be a “party hotel”, and was aimed at individuals, business people and families as well as large groups.

She said: “It is not like a nightclub; it’s for the business traveller too, there are lots of stations for people to work at.”

Locals were welcome to use the place for “co-working” taking advantage of the free wi-fi, she said.

During the opening weekend, she added, York residents could look around and take part in a silent disco tomorrow at 6pm and karaoke on Saturday at 6pm.

Food will be available to residents round the clock and alcohol will be served until 3am – or 1am for non-residents.

There is a small fitness suite and an ironing room on each floor.

Anne said the lobby was the heart of the hotel and was divided into zones: there is a working area, a reading area, and a place to play music (with a portable record player and a collection of LPs for all tastes). Besides the central bar, there are tables to eat and a games section with table football, giant Jenga and acoustic guitars for guests and staff to use. The hotel also has a small beer garden.