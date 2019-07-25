THUNDERSTORMS are expected to continue today as temperatures are set to peak as high as 33C.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying that scattered thunderstorms moving north could lead to some power cuts and travel delays, with a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Driving conditions could also be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times.
The warm weather is expected to continue over the York Races music showcase weekend as well as a chance of further thunderstorms. Tears for Fears are performing on Friday, with James Arthur as Saturday’s headline act.
Temperatures are unlikely to fall below 16C tonight, making sleeping difficult for some even before the storms arrive.
York St John Ambulance service have warned that one of the most common conditions that their volunteers and paramedics attend when the sun is shining is dehydration, and they are advising people to keep drinking water throughout the day and take breaks from the sunshine.