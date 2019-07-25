A COUPLE from Copmanthorpe who met as children are toasting their diamond wedding anniversary today.

Beryl, 81, and David Foster, 83, will be celebrating the milestone with family and friends as they plan a huge party next week to mark the occasion.

The couple met at the Red Cross Cadets in York when Beryl was just 10, and then got together when she was 15. After dating for six years the couple married at St Oswald’s Church in 1959.

David spent ten years working as an instrument maker before joining the railway as an engineer. He also completed two years national service whilst Beryl worked as a night care attendant for more than 31 years.

The couple have two children, Dean and Jane who both live close to York and a granddaughter, Kerry, 15.

They added that the secret to a happy marriage was “sharing everything with each other”.