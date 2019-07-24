STAFF and students from Manor CE Academy have taken part in the first ever Manor2Minster 10 kilometre run.
The run, which involved students running from the school to York Minister, marked the end of the academic year for the academy’s running club which was formed in September 2018 to promote running, fitness and teambuilding. Completing the 10k challenge marked the culmination of hours of training, hard work and dedication throughout the year.
Founder of the running club and director of learning at Manor, Rich Cooper, said: “The running club members have worked really hard this year.
“Since starting they have consistently increased the distances they could run.
“We have gained and lost members throughout the year, but our current runners have built a great team spirit and supported each other through their milestone runs of one kilometre, one mile, two miles, five kilometres, five miles and now ten kilometres.
“We’ve had fantastic support and well done to everyone who took part.”