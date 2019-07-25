PASSENGERS were allegedly left waiting on a busy train in “extremely hot weather” at York because there were “too many people on it”, according to one commuter.

There was major disruption to train services on the East Coast Main Line on Tuesday due to damage to the overhead powerlines in the Grantham area.

In response to London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) Twitter team saying: “We are once again advising all customers that do not need to travel today to not do so,” one commuter tweeted: “Your staff have halted the southbound train at York in extremely hot weather and refuse to move it until people get off. Why did they let them on? How long are we going to sit here? Absolute shambles and dangerous in this weather.”

The passenger also said: “A train has been halted indefinitely because there are too many people on it. But nobody has been told to leave it. Ridiculous.”

The LNER team responded by saying: “Announcements have been made advising customers to leave the train. Safety is our top priority and staff will not let a train leave that is not safe to do so.”

The passenger also tweeted: “Seems your staff are now intent on forcing people off by shutting down the engines, shutting down the aircon and waiting for people to overheat. A simple instruction for all standing passengers to get off would be rather more wise.”

LNER’s Twitter team replied: “Our staff have tried to speak to customers and this has not helped. We are doing all we can to get everyone on the move safely.”

The exchange ended with the passenger claiming that LNER had sourced a train manager from another service “who is about to get our train moving”.

The Press asked LNER for more information about the incident and a spokesman said: “All LNER services on Tuesday afternoon were scheduled to call at York Station. Many services experienced a longer dwell time at platforms in response to the disruption caused by damage to the overhead powerlines in the Grantham area.

“Some services were overcrowded as a result of this disruption and wherever possible our teams encouraged customers to defer their travel arrangements by travelling the following day [Wednesday] when tickets would be valid, or travelling via alternative routes where ticket acceptance with other train companies was agreed. As delays continued into the evening replacement train crews had to be sourced resulting in some services waiting in stations for these crews to arrive.

“We apologise to all of our customers for the disruption to LNER services on Tuesday and recommend anyone affected visits our Delay Repay section of our website for information on how to make a claim.”

The Press also asked LNER to confirm whether passengers were asked to leave the train and why, and whether this led to the train being halted.

The spokesperson added: “We are investigating the circumstances of the delay and advice given to customers.”