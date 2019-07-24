A CARAVAN being towed by a car collided with a truck that had broken down on the hard shoulder on the A1 near Selby.
The car and caravan "went out of control" close to junction 42, according to North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group.
The group added: "This emphasises why you need to get as far away from your vehicle when broken down on a main road, behind barriers or the top of banking. Luckily the truck driver was safely out of the way. Imagine what could have happened to the mechanic repairing? The recovery worker recovering it? The roadworkers protecting it? The police officer or highways officer dealing with it?"
No-one was injured in the incident, the group confirmed.
