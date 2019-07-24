COMPLAINTS have been by residents that a well-used footpath is being used as a toilet.

Human waste, underwear and used toilet roll is being left in an area of Norton regularly used by members of the public.

Norton councillor Keane Duncan said the disgusting behaviour has turned the route, around the Westfield housing estate, off Scarborough Road, into a “footpath from hell”.

He said: “The woods, fields and footpaths around this area have effectively become a toilet.

“I’ve been shocked by the discoveries - tens of human stools, dirty underwear, toilet roll and sanitary towels.

“Complaints have been flooding in from residents disturbed by the situation, including from one shocked lady who encountered a man with his pants down.

“This is now a footpath from hell that residents are choosing to avoid.” The Ryedale District Council leader said the authority is aware of the situation and its officers are investigating.

He said: “We are supposed to live in a civilised society.

“This disgusting behaviour is a hazard to health and it has got to stop.

“I hope the council can use its powers to stop those responsible.”

Anyone with information should email community officer Matthew Lishman on matthew.lishman@ryedale.gov.uk