A YORK animal home has launched an urgent appeal for donations to help replace vital equipment.

The York, Harrogate and District RSPCA have been looking after animals from their current home since 1980. But, an ageing site, rising temperatures and a constant flow of animals needing their help has finally take its toll on the home’s puppy unit.

The three extractor fans that control the airflow within the breeze block puppy unit at the York branch have finally stopped working and need to be replaced immediately. Each of the fans and the temperature control units costs about £600 and there are three fans that need to be replaced in the puppy unit.

C.E.F York have offered to supply the units at discounted rate. However, the animal home is reaching out to the public for help to cover the £1,800 cost.

RSPCA York branch manager, Peter Gorbert, said: “With the weather getting hotter this really couldn’t have come at a worse time. We currently have a unit full of puppies.

“With the temperature rising it’s vital that we get these fans fixed as soon as possible to make sure we can keep the puppies happy, healthy and comfortable.

“We have a fantastic team of volunteers who help with maintenance and keeping the buildings operational. We were told by our volunteer electrician that the fans were on their last legs eight years ago, but through ingenuity and careful repair work he has been able to keep them going until now.”

To donate, visit JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/YorkRSPCAPuppies.

The charity said any additional money raised through this campaign will go towards repairing the drainage gutters outside the dog kennels.