THOUSANDS of runners are getting ready to take to the streets of York in one of the region’s most popular charity road races.

The Asda Foundation York 10K, now in its 11th year, will take place on Sunday, August 4. Over the years more than 50,000 people have entered the event, raising more than £2.5 million.

Charities will be handed another boost this year thanks to the thousands of runners who will tackle the attractive route, which starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, near York Racecourse, and takes in some of the city’s landmarks, including Clifford’s Tower and York Minster.

Many entrants will be running in aid of the 10K’s partner charities which are the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, Candlelighters, York Mind, Martin House Children’s Hospice, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Against Cancer, The Island and Changing Lives.

New to the event this year is the York 10K Corporate Challenge, sponsored by chartered accountants BHP, in which firms will compete for the title of fastest team in the race. A race within a race, teams taking part in the challenge must have at least five members with the times of the first three home used to calculate the winners.

Daniel Sowden, partner at BHP, which has offices in York, said: “We are very much looking forward to the first York 10K Corporate Challenge, which is a great way for companies to encourage fitness in the work place, support charity and have fun.”

After the 10K runners have crossed the finish line it will be the turn of the youngsters in the popular Arena Group Mini and Junior Run – 1.5K for children aged between three and eight and a 2.5K route for nine to 14-year-olds.

The event forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson who raised nearly £2million for charity by undertaking a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the York 10K, said: “The York 10K has supported the work of some wonderful charities and has grown into a must do event for many people.”

There are still places left for the York 10K, Corporate Challenge and the Arena Group Mini and Junior run. Visit www.runforall.com to register. A limited amount of places will be available on the day to register for the York 10K and the Mini and Junior run.