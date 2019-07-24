COURTESY of Castle Howard Proms promoter and organiser Mark Harrison, The Press has two pairs of tickets to be won for the August 3 event. Each prize ticket is worth £43.

Combining a Spitfire flypast and rousing music with a fireworks finale and laser show, this prestigious al fresco Proms celebration starts with concert goers setting up deckchairs and picnics on Castle Howard’s North Front lawns, as warm-up acts perform with the London Gala Orchestra under the baton of Stephen Bell.