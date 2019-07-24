COURTESY of Castle Howard Proms promoter and organiser Mark Harrison, The Press has two pairs of tickets to be won for the August 3 event. Each prize ticket is worth £43.
Combining a Spitfire flypast and rousing music with a fireworks finale and laser show, this prestigious al fresco Proms celebration starts with concert goers setting up deckchairs and picnics on Castle Howard’s North Front lawns, as warm-up acts perform with the London Gala Orchestra under the baton of Stephen Bell.
Two star soloists, tenor Wynne Evans and Yorkshire operatic soprano Sarah Fox, then take to the lakeside stage. Evans is known for his faux Italianate role as Gio Compario in a decade-spanning series of TV adverts, but also has a number one classical album and appearances at the Royal Opera House, English National Opera and Opera North to his name.
Evans, who last performed at Castle Howard Proms in 2014, says: "I’m delighted to be returning; it’s always such a spectacular evening, and I’m looking forward to performing again."
Giggleswick born-and-bred Sarah Fox sang at the BBC MGM Prom in 2009 and The Proms in London in 2011, as well as playing leading operatic roles in Germany, Barcelona and Cincinnati. The compère will be Phil Seymour, master of ceremonies for World Snooker and World of Sport Wrestling.
Competition question: Who will be the soprano soloist at Castle Howard Proms?
Send your answer with your name, address and phone number, marked Proms Competition, by email to charles.hutchinson@nqyne.co.uk by 1pm on Monday, July 29. Usual rules apply; minimum age, 18.