RUNNERS from across the country will descend on York next month for the Asda Foundation York 10K.
Run For All, which organises the popular charity road race, is now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted during the event, on August 4.
As part of the setting up operations, Knavesmire Road will be closed between its junctions with Tadcaster Road and Campleshon Road from noon on August 3 until approximately 3pm on August 4.
The entirety of Racecourse Road will also be closed from 6am until 12.30pm on August 4.
The majority of roads around the 10K route will be closed from 8.30am until 11.45am including Bishopthorpe Road, Coney Street, Newton Terrace, Skeldergate from Terry Avenue to Bishopgate Street and Minster Yard from Duncombe Place to Deangate.
Tristan Batley Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: “With such a big charity road run, some disruption is, unfortunately, unavoidable. We will be working hard to get the roads re-opened as quickly as possible and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”
For full details of the road closures, visit https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/york-10k/road-closure-information/