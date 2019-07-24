YORK primary school pupils threw themselves into a lunar-themed event to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.
Inspired by the milestone, staff at the York branch of The Entertainer invited children from St Wilfrid’s Primary School to a Lego space-themed build event.
The youngsters were invited to the Coney Street store and encouraged to do team-building activities, working together to build a Lego City lunar space station.
As part of the celebration, the children also received a space themed set each.
Katie Gritt, at The Entertainer, said “We were really excited to welcome local school children to our stores to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings with this fun and educational Lego space-themed build event!
“At The Entertainer, we’re committed to supporting the communities we serve.”