The woman who gave the highest breath test reading in North Yorkshire Police’s latest anti-drink-drive campaign has been sentenced.

Kimberley Jones, 35, was three and a half times the drink drive limit and is now off the roads for 40 months.

She told a court probation officer she had only had a glass of wine at mid-day when meeting up with a friend.

“She didn’t think anything was wrong, so she decided to drive home,” the probation officer’s report to the court said.

Jones also said she had been drinking the previous evening into the early hours.

District judge Adrian Lower told Jones: “It is difficult to believe the very, very high reading can simply be accounted for by one glass of wine. Perhaps the answer is the drinking the day before and some of the alcohol was still in your system, made worst by the fact of not eating.”

York Magistrates Court heard she gave a reading of 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when she was stopped on Acomb Road, York, on June 29.

The legal limit is 35.

Jones, of Lerecroft Road, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to drink driving. In addition to the 40-month driving ban, she was given a community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. She lives on benefits.

The day she was sentenced, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman revealed the reading of 129 was the highest in its month-long campaign against drink and drug driving throughout June.

Sixty-four people, including Jones, have been charged and police expect to charge more in the coming weeks and months. In all 141 motorists were arrested suspected of drink or drug driving.

Police will continue to target drink and drug drivers this summer.

Jones’ solicitor James Fox-McGowan said her arrest had ended her hopes of becoming a mobile hairdresser.

Jones told the probation officer she had stopped drinking alcohol since her arrest and was taking counselling. She had been feeling very stressed the weekend she was arrested.