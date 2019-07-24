FINAL preparations are being made ahead of a popular agricultural and horticultural show in a village between York and Harrogate.

Dubbed‘The Greatest Small Show in Yorkshire, the one-day Tockwith Show will take place on August 4.

The annual event attracts around 8,000 visitors every year to enjoy a family-friendly showcase of rural life and local produce.

Organisers have cancelled the pig classes at this year’s show due to an outbreak of swine dysentery nearby, but say there will still be plenty of animals and attractions to entertain visitors.

This year’s show – the 74th in its history – will feature a range of classes and a packed programme of new attractions running alongside long-standing favourites such as the children’s fancy dress competition, tug-of-war, dog dash, show jumping, and animal demonstrations.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the first Farmers’ Market at Tockwith Show.

The new main ring attraction is a falconry display, while another highlight will be the dog scurry run by Kirkbourne Spaniels. Marquees, animal pens and trade stands will be filled with activity throughout the day, and there will also be displays of machinery and agricultural skills.

Kids can enjoy The Discovery Zone, Riggmoor Reindeer, St George’s Archery Club, the Flat Cap Chucking hosted by Wetherby Lions, and a Companion Dog Show held under Kennel Club Rules. There’s also a large children’s play area.

There will be a wide variety of more than 60 stalls, stands and marquees, as well as cookery demonstrations, including from Masterchef semi-finalist Jess Gardham. Volunteers from Tockwith Festivals will once again be running the bar, with all profits going to local causes.

Show secretary Steve Ross said: “The committee has been working hard for months and are confident that this year’s Tockwith Show will, as always, offer a great value day out for the whole family.”

Tockwith Show takes place on the Show Field, Cattal Moor Lane, Tockwith.

Tickets are £10 per adult if bought on the day, with accompanied children under 16 entering for free. Card payment is available on the two main gates. Cheaper tickets can be purchased in advance from the website for £8 per adult. For tickets, schedules and more information, visit www.tockwithshow.org.uk.