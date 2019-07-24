PUPILS and teachers will start the new school year at Burton Salmon primary school with a new classroom.
Work has just been completed on a £200,000 scheme funded by North Yorkshire County Council which will transform the space available in the school which is in Selby district.
There was limited space in one of the previous classrooms and its extension made controlling the temperature difficult. This structure has now been demolished and the new classroom includes a disabled toilet and space for a cloakroom and storage.
The work was designed by Align Property Partners, and built by Tom Willoughby Ltd.
Head teacher Adam Blackwood said: “In these times of savage cuts to education spending we were thrilled to be able to secure funding for the project and even more thrilled to see the final results.The new classroom represents the biggest expansion to the school in over one hundred years, we will certainly be putting it to good use.”