It was good to see York’s Street Rangers given more power. You see them all the time, whereas the policemen on the beat are a rarity.
The article (Street Rangers given more powers, The Press, July 20) mentioned, however, that among the new powers would be being able to stop cyclists riding on footpaths.
Is this only footpaths or does it include the many cyclists that ride the wrong way down one way streets and during the hours they are not even supposed to ride bikes?
Dave Matthewman,
Green Lane,
Acomb, York