A TREE on the railway line between York and Malton which caused some delays on the line this morning (July 24) has been cleared.
National Rail tweeted at around 8.30am that the tree had fallen on the line and delays were expected until 10am.
Operator TransPennine Express also warned of delays through the stations, and apologised for any inconvenience caused to passengers.
But just after 9am National Rail said that the tree had been removed from the line between York and Scarborough and trains are "running normally".