ARSONISTS are believed to be behind two fires in a straw field in York.
Crews were called to the incident at a field in St Oswald's Road shortly after 7pm yesterday (July 23).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from York have extinguished two separate seats of fire which was confined to a straw field. The fire caused approximately 40 square metres of damage and crews worked hard to create fire breaks to stop further spread."
The fire service confirmed that the fires "are believed to have been started deliberately."
They crews used one hose reel, beaters and pitch forks to put out the flames.