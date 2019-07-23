THE Grand Opera House pantomime cast for Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs has met up for the first time.
Three Bears Productions will stage their fourth York pantomime, written and directed by co-producer Chris Moreno, from December 13 to January 5 2020, following on from Aladdin in 2016, Beauty And The Beast in 2017 and Cinderella last Christmas.
Australian actor and presenter Mark Little's Lord Chancellor of Trumpville, 'Allo, 'Allo! star Vicki Michelle's Wicked Queen and Knaresborough newcomer Louise Henry, in the title role, will be joining the returning panto dame Steve Wickenden's Nurse and Martin Daniels' Muddles in this winter's show. New to York, Jonny Muir will play the Prince.
They all gathered at the Cumberland Street Theatre on Monday and will return for rehearsals with fellow cast members in early December. Tickets are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.