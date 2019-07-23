YORK Vikings Rotary Club has presented £7,000 in donations to six York-based charities.

The presentation coincided with President David Fatkin’s final club meeting of his Rotary year.

The charities benefitting were York Against Cancer, York Theatre Royal, Restore York, York Neighbours, The Red Cross and Survive.

The club, which has more than 40 members, holds several events throughout the year to help raise money for charities and schools in city. A total of £13,500 was donated the club to York based charities in 2018/2019.