A LONG-SERVING tutor at York College, who died suddenly last month, has been nominated posthumously for a Community Pride Award.

Ed Poxon, who was an art and design tutor at the college, died last month leaving staff and students ‘deeply saddened.’

Mr Poxon, who taught at the college for more than two decades, has been nominated for The Person of the Year award, sponsored by Benenden Health, by a former student who said that he made “learning fun and enjoyable”.

Liz O Connell, 23, from York was taught contemporary craft by Mr Poxon between 2015 and 2018.

She said that he will be hugely missed by everyone at the college, past and present and that his years of teaching deserve recognition.

She said: “I am nominating Ed Poxon.

“He taught at York College for 20 years and lectured hundreds of students, helping develop a contemporary crafts degree which has subsequently produced many artists and crafts personnel.

“It is also one of the few craft degree programmes that is incredibly versatile and highly innovative.

“He personally helped and encouraged many students including both mature students and undergraduates to get into education, many of whom succeeded professionally but also personally to become part of a bigger network of craft makers.

“He made my learning fun, enjoyable and facilitated a studio learning environment which helped students often make life changing developments and new products.

“He also inspired me to carry on learning by taking a Masters.

“He will be hugely missed by his colleagues and students at York College and of course friends and family.”

