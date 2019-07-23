A FUNDRAISING campaign in memory of a North Yorkshire Police officer has smashed its target, reaching more than £25,000.

PC Mick ‘Aky’ Atkinson was a dog handler with the force and served for 17 years prior to his death in October last year.

He had been off work due to knee problems for 18 months, but was days away from returning to work when he took his own life, his partner Kellie Taylor told The Press.

Following his death, friends of Mick decided to organise a 106.6 mile bike ride - the ‘Tour de Aky’ - from Scarborough Police Station to Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The ride took place last month.

The distance is in reference to Mick’s police collar number - PC1066.

In addition, his friends held a charity golf day at Filey in June.

The campaign, which had an initial target of £5,000, has raised a total of £25,767 for Mind and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation. Some of the money has already been donated to the charities.

The remaining £24,701 will be split between the two charities.

Mick’s friend PC Pierre Olesqui said: “I am overwhelmed by the support we had for this cause. Aky was an amazing person who was loved by so many and this is shown in the amount raised in his name. I want his name to live on and hope to make both the golf and cycle ride annual events.”