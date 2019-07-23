A WOMAN from York who set up a charity to help children suffering from poverty in Kenya, is asking for people in York to recycle plastic to help them raise cash.

Sarah Woods, 35, from Acomb, York set up the charity Chaffinch, which aims to help give education an children in Kibera, Kenya to break free from poverty, in 2014 after working at various charities in Nairobi.

She has since created a plethora of different initiatives to help provide healthcare costs and home equipment to families in the Kibera slum.

She said: “I was working at a special needs school in the Kibera slum in Kenya but when I attended classes I found that children were full of love but without the resources to learn or have fun.

“I saw eight children sleeping in one bed, a shortage of food that left children going to bed hungry and a school with barely enough materials to function.”

On returning home, Sarah set up Chaffinch and has since been helping children all over Kenya.

She said: “Since I started the charity, we have helped to make a huge difference for people living in the slum.

“So far, the funding has helped give children up to three meals today at school as well as getting many more into education.

“We are now operating a recycling centre in York so that any pieces of plastic that are hard to recycle, mainly plastics, can be passed to us.

“We sell these to Terracycle, a company that recycles this waste, and in turn the money we receive can help to get more children out of poverty.”

Recycle collection points are at Foxwood Community Centre, St Stephen’s Church and St Aiden’s Church. For more information visit: chaffinch.org.uk or facebook.com/chaffinch.org