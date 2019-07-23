FOR the first time a York search and rescue team will host a fun day, packed with activities for all the family.

The event, run by York Rescue Boat, will take place on Sunday (July 28) from 12pm-4pm at the York RI New Lane sports ground in Acomb. Visitors can enter by paying a donation which will go to the organisation.

York Rescue Boat, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service will all be there giving demonstrations and providing information to the public about the services they provide.

Activities available are set to include; a climbing wall, mini teacups ride, trampolines, hook-a-duck, test your strength, splat the spider, hook-a-bag, face painting, a free science and technology based activity and toddler sense; free toddler fun activities.

There will be various food stalls available throughout the day, including a hog roast. The bar located within the sports ground will also be open to visitors on the day.

As well as food, there will be a number of stalls providing a range of other products including art, soy candles, handmade gifts and toys.

York Boat Rescue volunteer and event organiser, Jo Arundel, said: “As this is our first Family Fun Day, we are very much looking forward to it and are very excited about all the stalls and attractions that are coming down.

“We would like to thank York RI for allowing us the use of the venue for the day.

“We would also like to thank Barclay’s bank, who are match funding the raffle, so whatever we make on it, they will contribute the same.”

Local companies have donated prizes to be drawn in the huge raffle. The prizes range from a one night stay for two people at Fairfield Manor, through to two tickets for a York Knights Rugby league side home fixture.

A full list of traders can be found on the fun day event Facebook page. at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2249219671833151

On site parking will be available .