CONSERVATIVES in York welcomed the announcement that Boris Johnson will become Prime Minister today.

Cllr Paul Doughty, Conservative councillor for Strensall, said he was delighted to see Mr Johnson elected as leader of the party with 92,153 of the vote compared to 46,656 for Jeremy Hunt.

He added: “I look forward our new Prime Minister re-establishing trust in our democratic system, leaving the EU in an orderly fashion and to move on to deliver other important priorities such as a fair deal for northern infrastructure, public services, health care, education and a balanced economy. Priorities that can only happen by a united Conservative party to defeat the threat of a Corbyn Government.

“My longer term wish is that in time, with earned and new found trust, our citizens will choose us for our actions and effective policies and not just because we offer a least worst option.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk, Malton and Filey, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Johnson.

He said: “All MPs now need to give him 100 per cent support in our renewed negotiations with the EU and vote for the deal he brings back.”