A YORK undergraduate who got children around the world to send him sexual photographs of themselves has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Omer Mustafa, now 20, was studying at the University of York as he repeatedly sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old girl against her wishes, including a sexual photo of her 16-year-old brother, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

He told a 13-year-old boy “Show Daddy more” and “I want you” and adopted a “domineering” approach to another internet contact calling himself “Mistress”.

Defence barrister Siobhan Grey QC said the crimes were the result of Mustafa moving to the “Western lifestyle” at the university from his “very sheltered” life, living with his parents, both doctors, in Saudi Arabia and going by car to school in Bahrain.

Mustafa had had “delayed puberty” and his offences were “effectively playing catch up”. He was sexually immature.

She handed the judge a psychosexual expert’s report.

She said there was no evidence all the “children” Mustafa contacted were children as some could have been adults posing as children.

Mustafa, who was studying law and who was living for a time at his parents’ house in Ealing, London, pleaded guilty to four charges of having indecent images of children and five of attempted sexual communication with children.

He was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does a 26-day rehabilitation problems and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders’ register, both for 10 years and disbarred from working with vulnerable adults and children.

Mr Bosomworth said police got a tip-off and searched Mustafa’s university room on July 2018.

They found an indecent image on his computer which he admitted receiving. At court, he denied a charge of having an indecent image and his case was listed for trial.

A defence expert’s report which his lawyers hoped would support his defence led to a prosecution expert uncovering evidence of his other crimes on his mobile phone.