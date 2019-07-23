YORK Racecourse bosses are expecting more than 50,000 racegoers and fans to turn up for two days of racing and music later this week.

The Music Showcase features the course’s only evening race fixture of the season, followed by a concert by Tears for Fears, on Friday, while Saturday afternoon’s racing will be followed by ‘northern pop powerhouse’ James Arthur.

Racecourse spokesman James Brennan said between 15,000 and 20,000 were expected to attend Friday’s event, which starts at 6pm, and between 35,000 and 40,000 were expected on Saturday - down slightly on the 42,000 at Paloma Faith’s concert last year.

He said the showcase would be the best attended meeting of its type in the country, but the totals eventually turning up would be determined partly by the weather.

The current Met Office forecast is for the current heatwave to be on its way out by the weekend, with dry but cloudy weather likely on Friday evening, and temperatures still as high as 24C by 7pm, while Saturday is set to see some light rain or showers, with maximum temperatures of ‘only’ 20C.

“Given the forecast for a sunny week ahead, racegoers in County Stand are being advised that a formal jacket is not required, however gentlemen still need to wear a collared shirt and tie,” said Mr Brennan.

He said that Tears for Fears, whose hit singles include Sowing the Seeds of Love and Everybody Wants to Rule the World, had sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, while James Arthur had had a string of hits including the number ones ‘Impossible’ and ‘Say you won’t let go.’

He added that giant screens would enable racegoers to enjoy action from both the track and stage, and away from the main stage there would be music from both Doctor Thirsty and The Monotones.