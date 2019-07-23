A TIMBER and builder’s merchant has completed an extensive refurbishment on their branch in a North Yorkshire market town.

Howarth Timber and Building supplies has revamped it's branch at Showfield Ind Estate on Showfield Lane in Malton as part of a wider investment programme across the UK.

Originally opened in 1988, Howarth has been providing building merchant supplies to the town and across Ryedale for more that 30 years and recently opened a specialist kitchen showroom at the site.

Gavin Knowles, marketing manager at Howarth, said: “We’ve been part of the local community in Malton for more than 30 years and have supplied local traders with everything from traditional timber products to steel lintels, insulation and now kitchens.

"The new and improved layout of the enlarged store, located in the Showfield industrial estate, Malton, will streamline the customer buying process, with clearly defined zones segmented by its core categories.

“Our newly-designed branch will help to further improve our service offering, as well as the customer experience.

"Our focus is on helping out customers to save valuable time which can be better spent elsewhere within their business.”

Howarth Timber & Building Supplies is the UK’s largest privately-owned timber company and has a network of 30 timber and builders’ merchant branches across the country, the firm also has a dedicated manufacturing division supplying class-leading windows and doors and highly specialist timber engineering products and services.

Over the years the Howarth Timber Group has expanded from a one man company to an employer of more than 1,000 people.

Howarth also has a branch in York on Leeman Road in York which opened in 1972 and another on Claro Road in Harrogate.

The Press reported in 2015 that Howarth brought its celebratory roadshow to York to mark the firm's 175 years in business.

Now the UK’s largest privately-owned timber company, Howarth Timber’s origins can be traced back to 1840 when it commenced trading as Hudson & Co.