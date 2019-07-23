ONE lane was closed at a busy roundabout on the outskirts of York after a vehicle broke down and spilled oil on the road.
The incident happened this morning (July 23) at the Hopgrove Roundabout, where the A64 meets the A1237.
Holiday traffic added to the delays.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 11am to reports of a broken down vehicle at Hopgrove Roundabout that was spilling oil onto the road."
Highways England tweeted at around 2.20pm to say the oil spill had been treated and all lanes were back open.