The votes on Dominic Grieve’s amendments were crucial in making it harder for the next Prime Minister to drag the UK out of the EU without a deal. The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to ensure this does not happen.

The fact that these votes were so close demonstrates the impasse in Parliament. The biggest issues facing the UK continue to be ignored, while our country is dragged further into this Tory quagmire. It is clear that the only route out of this mess is a People’s Vote, with the option to stay in the EU.