The votes on Dominic Grieve’s amendments were crucial in making it harder for the next Prime Minister to drag the UK out of the EU without a deal. The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to ensure this does not happen.
The fact that these votes were so close demonstrates the impasse in Parliament. The biggest issues facing the UK continue to be ignored, while our country is dragged further into this Tory quagmire. It is clear that the only route out of this mess is a People’s Vote, with the option to stay in the EU.
Cllr Paula Widdowson,
Ainsty Grove, York
German car makers will still want us to buy cars...
I saw on the news recently that Jeremy Corbyn was considering a capital gains tax on the residential homes that people have worked hard and paid for. When can we expect him to nationalise everything, like Lenin in 1917? That worked out well for the Russian people.
Lib Dem/BBC propaganda says no deal is Armageddon but I think German car manufacturers will still want us to buy their cars and will trade on sensible terms.
Remainer MPs with leave constituencies had better support their electorate or start looking for new jobs if they don’t support the new Prime Minister. No deal is better than a lousy deal and certainly far better than a Corbyn Government.
John Zimnoch,
Osbaldwick, York
