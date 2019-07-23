VISMO, the York company behind a globally used tracking app, has announced it is to be a bronze sponsor for this year’s international Duty of Care Summit and Awards, to be held in Shanghai, China.

The summit, a world-class forum on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks, brings together industry-leading experts for discussion and debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking.

“Vismo has a long-standing partnership with International SOS, who are hosting the event,” Colin Dale, VP business development, Vismo, said.

“Having integrated Vismo’s location-based tracking service with the International SOS itinerary and manual check-in based TravelTracker, we’re keen to support the summit.”

At the heart of the service is the Vismo App, which features a panic button, incident management, geo-fencing, check-in function, VismoMessaging and VismoStream.

The app is used by many Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 businesses, NGO agencies in at-risk areas of the world and a growing number of SMEs and organisations in the public sector, as a duty of care towards their employees.

Vismo, which is headquartered at York Park House, Clifton Park, was established in 2012.

The patented and ASIS Accolade Award-winning global tracking solution is designed to locate individuals around the world using an application installed on their smartphone, tablet, personal GPS trackers or satellite devices.

With active users in more than 190 countries, the Vismo App is a proven and scalable global tracking solution that organisations are using as a method of ensuring their employees stay safe.

Duty of care involves the legal and moral obligations employers have to their workforce to ensure employees’ safety, security and wellbeing are maintained.

Many global organisations meet these obligations by implementing extensive policies, programmes and solutions to ensure their employees, executives included, are secure and protected, when travelling anywhere in the world, including at-risk cities and regions.

The Duty of Care Summit and Awards, now in their fourth year, recognise these efforts and highlight the organisations that surpass the requirements to demonstrate a successful protection scheme of their global workforce.

Organisations of all sizes, including security, risk management, travel, insurance, law, health and safety, occupational health, and human resources are encouraged to enter the specific categories of the awards.

This year’s focus of the awards will be on ‘Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth,’ which highlights that duty of care should be implemented to help build a sustainable business.

The Duty of Care Summit and Awards, will be held on October 17 this year.