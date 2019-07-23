THE Community Furniture Store in York opened in 1988 and was initially established to provide free furniture for people in need.

Today, the store is a registered charity and is open to everyone, selling a wide range of furniture, electrical appliances, and paint - all at affordable prices.

People on Universal Credit, pension credits, or other means-tested benefits, benefit from a further 30 per cent discount on most items, and the store works closely with City of York Council to provide furniture to people in need through the York Financial Assistance Scheme.

Donations of unwanted furniture are critical to the operation, and a free-of-charge collection service is provided from all areas of the city and outlying areas. Donated goods must be in a useable condition and soft furnishings must have a fire safety label.

The 5,000-square-foot warehouse offers an extensive selection of household items for every room in the house. The selection varies from day-to-day, depending on what has been donated recently. Electrical items are fully tested before being made available for resale. The store also offers a small range of affordably priced new goods, including cookers, fridges, washing machines, beds and mattresses.

Paint is the latest addition to the range. Unwanted paint is collected from a variety of sources including decorators, retail stores and manufacturer’s line ends. With prices starting at £2 per litre, this is a very affordable way to add colour to your home.

The Community Furniture Store also works with the Job Centre and local charities to offer work experience placements for people who are unemployed and finding it hard to get work because of a disability, health issue or similar. Placements can last from four weeks upwards, although it is not unusual for people to continue volunteering beyond the end of their placement, and several of the store’s current staff started out on this road before becoming paid employees.

In the coming months the store is planning to open a craft workshop that will repair and upcycle furniture, increasing the furnishings range, and offering wider skills-training to local people.

Community Furniture Store offers both furniture essentials and something to add a distinctive touch to every home.

To see the current range of stock, visit the Community Furniture Store at Unit 29, Raylor Centre, James Street, York YO10 3DW. Alternatively follow their Facebook page to see the latest stock updates each week.