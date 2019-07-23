POLICE are appealing for information about alleged dog attacks against other animals in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

The attacks have believed to have happened in the Barrowcliff area of Scarborough, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that it has received one report but has been made aware that there may be others that have not been reported to the police.

It is believed that incidents have been happening since the start of June, including the death of a number of cats, the force said.

A spokesperson for the force commented: "We are appealing to anyone who has not yet come forward to report an incident, in particular, anyone who may know who owns the dog or dogs and anyone with any visual evidence of the attacks occurring, such as video or photographs.

"We understand the incidents have caused concern in the local community and are appealing to local people to come forward with any information to enable us to investigate further.

"We will be working with Scarborough Borough Council’s Dog Warden team and will use joint powers between both law enforcement teams based on the information we receive."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathan Stuart, or email nathan.stuart@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190133162.