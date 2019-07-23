TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 30C in York today - and the scorcher could be followed by thunderstorms tonight.
The Met Office says today will see long sunny periods, with the 30C maximum - equivalent to 86F - likely at 5pm.
Temperatures are unlikely to fall below 19C tonight, making sleeping difficult for some - and people may also be disturbed by thunder and lightning, with forecasters saying here is a chance of thunderstorms passing through in the early hours.
Tomorrow will again be hot and humid, with a maximum of 27C forecast, and Thursday is set to be the hottest day, with a maximum of 31C expected. But the heatwave will be far more intense in London, where people may endure 37C on Thursday.
Cloudier, cooler and potentially wetter weather is expected by the weekend in York, with temperatures down to 'just' 21C on Saturday.