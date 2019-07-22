THIS is how Selby Abbey will look later this year at the climax of its 950th anniversary celebrations.

A dynamic lighting and digital projection art installation will unfold on the building's west elevation for three nights in November.

The Pilgrim art show is being designed by award winning multimedia artist Nayan Kulkarni, who will give talks to Selby College Art & Design students during the development and making of Pilgrim.

She said Pilgrim was 'about what it means to represent and experience light in architecture and landscape.'

She said: "It will tell the story of an imagined pilgrimage by following the journey of the river from the sea, across the land to Selby Abbey and beyond to its source.

"Through a spellbinding, mesmeric layering of sound and moving image the work will explore ideas of time and place.”

Organisers said Pilgrim was set to be 'one of the most significant events for the town’s year of cultural celebrations, featuring stunning, dynamic lighting and digital projection.'

A spokesman said: "The district council has invested £50,000 to deliver a programme of arts and heritage events to celebrate the 950th anniversary of the founding of Selby Abbey.

"The council has been awarded just under £70,000 by Arts Council England and £45,000 by National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Selby 950 celebrations.

"The illumination event, sponsored by Drax Group Plc, is one of the significant arts events being delivered by the district council."

*The event, from November 22 to 24, will be free.