THIS car was found upside down and burnt-out in a field near York - with the driver nowhere to be seen.
Police dogs and the firearms unit were brought in to help in a search for the driver but to no avail.
TC Mark Patterson tweeted: "Somehow the driver had got out and already left the scene, perhaps they didn't want to chat.
"They remain outstanding despite extensive searches."
He said the car had been found in fire by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two fire crews from Tadcaster and an officer attended reports of a single vehicle overturned and on fire in a field at 2am today, just off the B1224 York-Wetherby road at Bickerton.
It said the car was 100 per cent destroyed by fire and crews used hydraulic spreaders, breathing apparatus,a hose reel jet, two sets of lighting and a thermal imaging camera.
