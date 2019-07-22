IN a break from rehearsals, the York Stage Musicals cast for Shrek The Musical joined the York Emergency Services community event at Queen's Staith, York, at the weekend.

The Shrek company members were invited to take part by the York BID and spent last Saturday out and about across the day meeting the public and seeing the work of North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the York Rescue Boat charity in action in a series of demonstrations. The cast also headed up to Parliament Street to meet their theatrical neighbours at the Great Yorkshire Fringe.