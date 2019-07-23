A POLICE inspector is to cycle 180 miles later this week in memory of a York police officer who died on duty.
Insp Denise Wond will pedal from Humberside Police Headquarters in Hull to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of the UK Police Unity Tour.
She said she was raising money for COPS, a charity which helps the families of police officers who have died on duty to rebuild their lives.
She will be riding in memory of PC Richard Ellerker, who collapsed and died of a heart attack at York police station, aged 42, on Boxing Day 1993 - shortly after being injured when arresting a drunk and violent man.
“Whilst realising the dangers of policing, nobody expects to die in the line of duty,” she added.
PD Ellerker’s widow Frances said she was ‘honoured and humbled’ the inspector would be cycling in his memory, adding: “It’s nice his name is being remembered again.” To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denise-wond2