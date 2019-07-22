AN iPhone worth £1,100 was bought by a customer at a York shop using false details, say police.
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman officers want to speak to over the incident, which happened at a shop in Coney Street on July 5.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation," said a force spokeswoman.
Anyone with should phone 101, select option 2 and ask for PC461 Lockey-Smith, email antony.lockey-smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12190128124.
